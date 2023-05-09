Overcast 62°

Upper Moreland 'Candy Man' Made Off With Hundreds Of Dollars In Sweets, Cops Say

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for the suspect they call the "Candy Man." 

The suspected Montgomery County "Candy Man," per Upper Moreland police. Photo Credit: Upper Moreland Twp. Police Department
Mac Bullock
Upper Moreland police say the pictured man swiped $500 worth of candy from the Five Below in Willow Grove in a pair of back-to-back heists on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. 

Investigators claim they managed to track down the "Candy Man" at least once, but that he fled on foot and could not be located again. 

Anyone who can identify the alleged thief is asked to call Upper Moreland Township police at 215-657-4700, contact Det. Small at vsmall@uppermoreland.org, or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage

