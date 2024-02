The patrol vehicle was struck at the intersection of 16th Street and Norris Street in the 22nd District at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Feb. 12, the police explained in a release about an hour later.

The two officers inside were taken to Temple Hospital by Medic 13.

They suffered minor injuries and "are expected to be treated and released," the police said.

No one else suffered any injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.