Three Wounded In Drive-By Shooting At Temple Hospital: Philadelphia PD

It happened around 12:30 a.m., city authorities told Daily Voice. "Unknown offenders" in a black or dark blue Dodge Charger with tinted windows pulled up on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue and opened fire, the department said.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in the left hand, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the right knee, and another 25-year-old man was shot two times in the left arm and shoulder, authorities wrote.

All three were taken inside to the Emergency Room where their conditions were stable, police noted.

Outside, bullet holes damaged the garage wall and windows, detectives said. No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon and the matter remains under investigation, according to police.

