Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Thieves Snagged $100K In 'High-End' Merchandise From King Of Prussia, Cops Say

Police in Montgomery County are looking for two men who they say made off with $100,000 in "high-end" goods at the King of Prussia Mall. 

The suspects in the King of Prussia thefts
The suspects in the King of Prussia thefts Photo Credit: Facebook/Upper Merion Township Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Upper Merion Township Police say the two pictured suspects stole six figures worth of merchandise in at least seven separate heists from multiple shops in the mall. 

"Suspect one" is identified by police as 35-year-old Anthony Lee Abner of Philadelphia. "Suspect two" is 32-year-old Brian Lee Hughes of Philadelphia, the department added. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call UMPD at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE