Thieves Snagged $100K In 'High-End' Merchandise From King Of Prussia, Cops Say

Upper Merion Township Police say the two pictured suspects stole six figures worth of merchandise in at least seven separate heists from multiple shops in the mall.

"Suspect one" is identified by police as 35-year-old Anthony Lee Abner of Philadelphia. "Suspect two" is 32-year-old Brian Lee Hughes of Philadelphia, the department added.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call UMPD at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.