These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Montgomery County: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Montgomery County” report:

No. 1 - Lower Merion High School

- Lower Merion High School No. 2 - Harriton Senior High School

- Harriton Senior High School No. 3 - Wissahickon Senior High School

- Wissahickon Senior High School No. 4 - Upper Dublin High School

- Upper Dublin High School No. 5 - Plymouth-Whitemarsh Senior High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Lower Merion HS earned an A+ in all but academics, where it earned an A.

