These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Montgomery County: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Montgomery County” report:
- No. 1 - Lower Merion High School
- No. 2 - Harriton Senior High School
- No. 3 - Wissahickon Senior High School
- No. 4 - Upper Dublin High School
- No. 5 - Plymouth-Whitemarsh Senior High School
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Lower Merion HS earned an A+ in all but academics, where it earned an A.
