These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Montgomery County: Report

The grades are in and these Montgomery County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Montgomery County report:

  • No. 1 - Lower Merion High School
  • No. 2 - Harriton Senior High School
  • No. 3 - Wissahickon Senior High School
  • No. 4 - Upper Dublin High School
  • No. 5 - Plymouth-Whitemarsh Senior High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Lower Merion HS earned an A+ in all but academics, where it earned an A.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

