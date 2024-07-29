Teen Killed, 3 Hurt In Montco Crash Involving Stolen Car: Authorities

An eastbound Hyundai on Evergreen Avenue ran a red light at Stenton Avenue and collided with a northbound Infiniti around 5 a.m., police wrote in a release. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia on Saturday, July 27, according to investigators.

The 15-year-old victim was thrown from a car and died at the scene, while two other people were found trapped in the same vehicle, police said. They and another passenger from the other car were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

Springfield police are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call 215-836-1601.

