Mostly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

Tatiana Vargas Murder: Abiud Torres Sought By US Marshals

US Marshals are looking for 20-year-old Abiud Torres. 

Abiud Torres is accused of killing Tatiana Vargas.&nbsp;

Abiud Torres is accused of killing Tatiana Vargas. 

 Photo Credit: US Marshals Service // Facebook/Tatiana Vargas
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Torres is accused of shooting 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas in the face and chest in Philadelphia's Kensington section last Dec. 23, Daily Voice reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Vargas worked as a teacher and helped out with her family's South Philly restaurant, according to her obituary. She left behind a son. 

Torres is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A  reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest. 

Submit tips to the US Marshals Service at 1-866-865-8477 or visit usmarshals.gov.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE