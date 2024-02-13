Torres is accused of shooting 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas in the face and chest in Philadelphia's Kensington section last Dec. 23, Daily Voice reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vargas worked as a teacher and helped out with her family's South Philly restaurant, according to her obituary. She left behind a son.

Torres is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Submit tips to the US Marshals Service at 1-866-865-8477 or visit usmarshals.gov.

