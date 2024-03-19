Mostly Cloudy 39°

Suspects Sought For Dayemen Taylor Murder: Philly PD

Philadelphia police have released new images of the suspects in a deadly March 4 shooting at a SEPTA bus stop. 

Suspects in the March 4 SEPTA bus stop shooting in Ogontz. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Seventeen-year-old Dayemen Taylor was killed when gunfire rang out at a stop in Ogontz around 3:45 p.m., police have said. 

Also injured were:

  • A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the right shoulder
  • A 71-year-old woman shot in the forehead
  • A 49-year-old woman with a graze wound to the right forearm
  • A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the buttocks

All four wounded victims were said to be hospitalized in stable condition. 

Authorities are now seeking two suspects: 

  • Suspect one was wearing a black hoodie with the words "DON’T GET EMOTIONAL IT’S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES" written on the back, and "EMOTIONAL" written on the front. He also had on dark-colored pants and a mask. 
  • Suspect two wore a light-colored hoodie with dark pants and a mask. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website

