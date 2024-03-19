Seventeen-year-old Dayemen Taylor was killed when gunfire rang out at a stop in Ogontz around 3:45 p.m., police have said.
Also injured were:
- A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the right shoulder
- A 71-year-old woman shot in the forehead
- A 49-year-old woman with a graze wound to the right forearm
- A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the buttocks
All four wounded victims were said to be hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities are now seeking two suspects:
- Suspect one was wearing a black hoodie with the words "DON’T GET EMOTIONAL IT’S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES" written on the back, and "EMOTIONAL" written on the front. He also had on dark-colored pants and a mask.
- Suspect two wore a light-colored hoodie with dark pants and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website.
