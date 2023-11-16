Partly Cloudy 67°

Suspected Montco Robber Arrested During Shift At Grocery Store: US Marshals

A man accused of armed robbery was arrested while he was on the clock at a Souderton grocery store, US Marshals told Daily Voice. 

Jahmir Radi Green being arrested on Nov. 15. 

 Photo Credit: Twitter/USMS Philly
Jahmir Radi Green, 25, had been sought in connection with a string of thefts in June — including an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Warminster, an attempted burglary at a gun shop in Hatboro, and another armed robbery in Warrington — according to police. 

A suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Christiano D'Antuono of Newtown, was arrested in August. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, US Marshals seeking Green were told by Warrington police that he was working at the Souderton Giant. 

Marshals said they quickly found him at the store and took him into custody without incident. 

Green is charged with 30 counts including robbery, conspiracy, and terroristic threats, police said. 

He was unable to post his $100,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15, 2024, according to court records. 

