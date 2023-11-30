Mostly Cloudy 46°

Suspected Heroin Overdose At Motel6 Leads To Accused Montco Drug Dealer

A call about a possible drug overdose at a King of Prussia motel ended in one arrest earlier this month, according to Upper Merion police. 

<p>Motel 6,&nbsp;815 W. Dekalb Pike, Upper Merion; suspected drug paraphernalia.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Upper Merion Police
Authorities were dispatched to the Motel 6 on W. Dekalb Pike on Nov. 18 for a "suspicious person" possibly "under the influence of a controlled substance," the department said in a release. 

They arrived and spoke with a woman in the lobby who "exhibit(ed) signs of heroin impairment," police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

The woman was staying in a room rented by a man with two active criminal warrants related to Montgomery County drug charges, according to the release. 

He was not in his room when police arrived on the scene but a Special Investigations Unit staked out to the motel and found him later in the day, authorities said. 

Inside the motel room, police claimed to find crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. 

The unnamed man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and related counts, UMPD said. 

