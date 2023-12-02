Suspect Sought In Deadly Shooting Outside Philadelphia Bar, Police Say (Video)

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on May 6, according to city police.

The killer shot the victim near the Barn Bar and Grill on the corner of South 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue, then fled in a Dodge Charger, authorities said. Security footage released by police appears to show a fight involving two other men before the suspect takes out his pistol.

He was also recorded in the bar before the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect's Dodge Charger is described as blue with dark-tinted windows, black aftermarket rims, a Ram air hood, and two red racing stripes along the top.

He is in his mid-30s to early 40s with a "stocky build," and had a beard, mustache, and braids at the time of the shooting, PPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

