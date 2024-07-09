Dollar Tree Sexual Assault Suspect Sought Near I-95 In Philly: Police

A woman was attacked at the Dollar Tree located at 56 E. Snyder Avenue, on June 23, according to PPD. Store employees said the suspect frequents Snyder Pizza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where he may park a vehicle, police investigators explained in the release.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot black male between 25 and 30 with a "stocky" build, receding hairline, and full beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477.

