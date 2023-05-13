Light Rain 69°

Suspect In Deadly Pat's Steaks Beating Accused Of Helping Philadelphia Inmates Escape

A suspect facing charges in the 2021 deadly beating outside of Pat's King of Steaks acted as an accomplice in the escape of two prisoners at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Jose Flores-Huerta is accused of helping Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant (pictured here during his arrest) escape from prison. Photo Credit: Mugshot (original source unclear)/US Marshals
Cecilia Levine
Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, is the second person to be charged in the escapes of Nasir Grant, 24, and Ameen Hurst, 18, according to various news reports. Xianni Stalling was the first to be charged in the escapes.

Flores-Huerta was also an inmate at PICC for the deadly beating of Isidro Cortes.

Authorities have said that Grant and Hurst escaped the facility on State Road sometime on Sunday, May 7, appearing to have cut a hole in a fence in the recreation yard.

Grant was captured by federal agents on the 2800 block on West Dauphin Street in Strawberry Mansion, on May 11, while Hurst remains at large.

