Suspect In Deadly Pat's Steaks Beating Accused Of Helping Philadelphia Inmates Escape

Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, is the second person to be charged in the escapes of Nasir Grant, 24, and Ameen Hurst, 18, according to various news reports. Xianni Stalling was the first to be charged in the escapes.

Flores-Huerta was also an inmate at PICC for the deadly beating of Isidro Cortes.

Authorities have said that Grant and Hurst escaped the facility on State Road sometime on Sunday, May 7, appearing to have cut a hole in a fence in the recreation yard.

Grant was captured by federal agents on the 2800 block on West Dauphin Street in Strawberry Mansion, on May 11, while Hurst remains at large.

