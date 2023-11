Richard Renzo was arrested around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Market Street for a grand larceny warrant out of New York City, police said.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital for an injury he had before his arrest, but slipped past officers and remains at large, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477.

