Stabbing At Conshohocken Bar Involved 2 Staff Members: Owner, Report

According to 6abc, a chef at Bar Lucca in Conshohocken was in custody following an altercation between him and another employee around 4 p.m.

The victim was apparently taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the outlet said.

Brian Pieri, the owner of the East Hector Street bar, said only that there was an altercation between two staff members, and thanked the Whitemarsh police for "swift and incredible" handling of the situation.

"Our remaining energy will be spent focusing on the staff member who was unfortunately involved, unwillingly in the altercation," Pieri said. "I’m very grateful for the incredible work by the WM police department and Chef Will and his team. Thank you to all those who reached out to be supportive."

Daily Voice has reached out to Whitemarsh police and Pieri for further comment. Click here for the full story from 6abc.

