Speeding Hatfield Driver, 20, Was High On Pot In Franconia Crash That Killed Grandmother: DA

Logan Dierkes, of Hatfield, was heading west on Mininger Road in Franconia Twp. at approximately 84 mph — possibly above 90 mph — in a 35 mph zone, in a 2008 Dodge Charger while Paula Wilson, of Bethlehem, was pulling out of a driveway around 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 14, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Dierkes failed to take evasive action to avoid Wilson's Ford Explorer as he crested a small hill in the roadway, and struck the driver’s side door and fender of Wilson's vehicle, Steele said alongside Franconia Township Police Chief Michael L. Martin.

The force of the impact caused the Charger to under-ride the Ford Explorer, flipping the Explorer onto its driver’s side before it righted back onto its wheels, coming to a rest 105 feet west of the initial crash location, Steele and Martin said. The Charger rotated 180 degrees and came to its resting position 56 feet west of the point of impact.

Police arrived to find Dierkes outside of his vehicle bleeding from the head, and Wilson unresponsive and entrapped in her Explorer. Wilson’s 7-year-old granddaughter was found buckled in the rear passenger seat of the Explorer. The two adults and the child were transported to Grand View Hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m. The 7-year-old girl sustained minor injuries but was kept for observation. Dierkes was admitted for his injuries.

Surveillance video obtained from a home just east of the crash location was used to analyze Dierkes' speed, and found he was going between 84 mph and 97 mph just prior to the crash, authorities said. Another analysis placed the vehicle’s speed at between 90 mph and 97 mph. A post-crash inspection found no mechanical issues that could have caused the crash.

Testing on Dierkes’ blood found metabolites of marijuana— Delta-9 THC, 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC and Delta-9 Carboxy THC. According to the expert evaluation from National Medical Services, the THS quantity indicated Dierkes had used marijuana within three hours of the crash and that it was in sufficient quantity to affect line of sight, distance and reaction delays.

“Our sympathies go out the family and friends of Paula Wilson, a grandma who was tragically killed doing something as ordinary as pulling out of a residential driveway. Thankfully, her 7-year-old granddaughter survived,” said Steele. “This fatal crash was caused by the defendant’s recklessness—driving 50 miles per hour over the speed limit while under the influence of marijuana. We will seek to hold him accountable for his actions.”

Dierkes surrendered to Franconia Police on Thursday, Nov. 2, and was charged with Homicide by Vehicle — DUI, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and related offenses.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jodi Griffis, who set bail at $99,000 unsecured, with a condition that the defendant’s driving is restricted to transportation to work. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 13, before Magisterial District Judge Albert J. Augustine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.