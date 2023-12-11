A detective was patrolling an area that had been targeted by thieves in the past when he noticed a car driving around suspiciously on Friday night, Dec. 8, the department said in a release.

When he stopped the car, the four men inside said they had driven to Pennsylvania from California to visit a friend and were looking for a restaurant, according to authorities. They were held for further investigation when none of them could produce a legitimate ID, police said.

In the car, investigators said they found masks, gloves, flashlights, pry bars, a reciprocating saw, and a glass-breaking tool. The men also had photos and detailed GPS directions to specific homes in the neighborhood, the department said.

All four were charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy, and related counts:

Alvaro Javier Ganin Ganin, 36, of Chile

Jorge Fabrizeo Sepulveda Alvarez, 34, of Chile

Vaster Miller Guajardo Pedrero, 31, of Chile

Nicolas Andres Matus Lucero, 29, of Chile

Twelve Meadowbrook homes have been targeted for residential burglaries since 2021, according to Abington police. Investigators believe the break-ins are linked to a series of similar burglaries carried out by "South American Theft Groups" across the tri-state area.

