Sharon Seawood Charged For Crash That Killed Toby Bryant: PD

A driver is in police custody for the Feb. 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a Philadelphia man, police told Daily Voice. 

The suspect car in the Feb. 27 hit-run; Toby Bryant

The suspect car in the Feb. 27 hit-run; Toby Bryant

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department // Courtesy of GoFundMe "Toby Bryant (Sameer)"
Sharon Seawood, 42, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and related counts, according to court records. 

Investigators believe Seawood hit 47-year-old Toby Bryant while he crossed the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue last Tuesday night, police have said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

One witness told authorities the driver got out of their car and assessed the damage before fleeing the area. 

