Seven People Shot, Two Killed In Philadelphia: Police (Developing)

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Sixth Street and West Allegheny Avenue in Fairhill, the 25th District, around 8:30 p.m. according to the Philadelphia Police Department Office of Public Affairs.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired and they arrived to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Four victims were transported to Temple Hospital by police. One victim walked in at Temple Hospital, another at Episcopal Hospital, and another at Alert Einstein Medical Center," the PPD stated in a release.

Two of the victims taken to Temple Hospital have died, PPD explained.

Several firearms were found by the police at the scene, but no arrests have been made and no motive is known.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates.

