Montco School Board Member Resigns After 'Cis White Male' Comments

A school board member in Montgomery County resigned from her post Monday, Dec. 12 after her controversial comments in a board meeting made national headlines.

In a meeting of the Upper Moreland School District board on Tuesday, Dec. 6 that was later uploaded to YouTube, member Jennifer Solot said she wouldn't back her colleague Greg D'Elia's bid for board director because she felt electing a "cis white male" would "send the wrong message."

“I believe that Mr. D’Elia would make an excellent president,” said Solot, who was chairing the meeting as acting director before the members could elect a new one.

“However, I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community: a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish.”

Solot instead expressed support for member April Stainback's candidacy.

Stainback, a Republican, went on to win the directorship with all but one vote; member Greg D'Elia voted for himself.

The remarks drew attention from conservative-leaning national media outlets including Fox News and the New York Post before the school district announced late Monday that Solot had resigned.

"On Tuesday, December 6, [acting] Board Director Jennifer Solot made comments at the board’s reorganization meeting that many in our community took offense to," said Superintendent Susan Elliott and newly-minted board director Stainback in a joint statement.

"As a result of this incident, Ms. Solot has decided to resign from the board effective January 2, 2023," the district said.

"She wishes to apologize for her poorly chosen words and does not want to be a distraction from the great things happening in our schools on a daily basis."

According to administrators, D'Elia said he "supports diversity," but felt Solot's "comments did not further diversity and reflected poorly on our community.”

Solot could not be immediately reached for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.