Road Rage Incident Under Investigation In Hatfield: Police

Officers were called to Forty Foot and Clemens roads near Hatfield Pointe Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, the department said.

There, "some type of road rage incident" had occurred involving the driver of a white Hyundai sedan and another in a white box truck, they said.

When both vehicles pulled onto Kirkwood Road, one of the drivers got out, police said.

"A disturbance ensued, ending with one of the involved operators on the roadway," the department said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Hatfield Borough police at 215-855-0903 or email policetips@hatfield.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.