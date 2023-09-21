Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Road Rage Incident Under Investigation In Hatfield: Police

Police in Hatfield are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a pedestrian-involved crash, authorities say. 

Forty Foot and Clemens roads in Hatfield; Hatfield Police
Forty Foot and Clemens roads in Hatfield; Hatfield Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite) // Facebook/Hatfield Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to Forty Foot and Clemens roads near Hatfield Pointe Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, the department said.

There, "some type of road rage incident" had occurred involving the driver of a white Hyundai sedan and another in a white box truck, they said. 

When both vehicles pulled onto Kirkwood Road, one of the drivers got out, police said. 

"A disturbance ensued, ending with one of the involved operators on the roadway," the department said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Hatfield Borough police at 215-855-0903 or email policetips@hatfield.org.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE