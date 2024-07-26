Retail Theft Ring Swiped $14K In Merchandise From Philly Stores, Police Say

Three men — Daquan Johnson, Lytrell Scott, and Byron Jordan-Prince — were arrested Sunday, July 14 on multiple counts related to the thefts, authorities said in a release Friday, July 26. A fourth suspect is expected to turn himself in on Monday, July 29.

The group targeted Dollar Generals, Family Dollars, and Rite Aids in 25 separate thefts and two robberies, stealing more than $14,000 in merchandise, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.