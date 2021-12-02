Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: UPDATE: Springsteen Was 'Visibly Swaying,' Refused Breath Test, Federal Summonses Say
Real Estate

LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Gladwyne, PA
Gladwyne, PA Photo Credit: Zillow/Paramount Realty USA

Got $23 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 1,400 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Gladwyne is marked at $23.950 million.

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.

8. Gladwyne, $23.950 million: 11 beds 10 baths 14,467 square feet

Gladwyne

Zillow/ Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Gladwyne

Zillow/ Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

7. Gladwyne, $14.9 million: 6 beds 9 baths 18, 170 square feet

Gladwyne

Zillow/Paramount Realty USA

Gladwyne

Zillow/Paramount Realty USA

6. Villanova, $9.980 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,000 square feet

Villanova

Zillow/Keller Williams

Villanova

Zillow/Keller Williams

5. Ambler, $8.490 million: 5 beds 7 baths 6,920 square feet

Ambler

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Ambler

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

4. Ambler, $6.850 million: 7 beds 4 baths 5,829 square feet

Ambler

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

Ambler

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

3. Bryn Mawr, $4.950 million: 8 beds 14 baths 14,927 square feet

Bryn Mawr

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

Bryn Mawr

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

2. Gladwyne, $4.8 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,728 square feet

Gladwyne

Zillow/Compass Realty

Gladwyne

Zillow/Compass Realty

1. Gladwyne, $4.3 million: 5 beds 10 baths 11,436 square feet

Gladwyne

Zillow/EXP Realty

Gladwyne

Zillow/EXP Realty

Click here to keep browsing (all photos via Zillow).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.