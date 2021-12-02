LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Montgomery County

Got $23 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.
Of the more than 1,400 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Gladwyne is marked at $23.950 million.
Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.
8. Gladwyne, $23.950 million: 11 beds 10 baths 14,467 square feet
7. Gladwyne, $14.9 million: 6 beds 9 baths 18, 170 square feet
6. Villanova, $9.980 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,000 square feet
5. Ambler, $8.490 million: 5 beds 7 baths 6,920 square feet
4. Ambler, $6.850 million: 7 beds 4 baths 5,829 square feet
3. Bryn Mawr, $4.950 million: 8 beds 14 baths 14,927 square feet
2. Gladwyne, $4.8 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,728 square feet
1. Gladwyne, $4.3 million: 5 beds 10 baths 11,436 square feet
Click here to keep browsing (all photos via Zillow).
