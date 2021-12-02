LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Montgomery County

Got $23 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 1,400 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Gladwyne is marked at $23.950 million.

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.

8. Gladwyne, $23.950 million: 11 beds 10 baths 14,467 square feet

Gladwyne Zillow/ Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

7. Gladwyne, $14.9 million: 6 beds 9 baths 18, 170 square feet

Gladwyne Zillow/Paramount Realty USA

6. Villanova, $9.980 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,000 square feet

Villanova Zillow/Keller Williams

5. Ambler, $8.490 million: 5 beds 7 baths 6,920 square feet

Ambler Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

4. Ambler, $6.850 million: 7 beds 4 baths 5,829 square feet

Ambler Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

3. Bryn Mawr, $4.950 million: 8 beds 14 baths 14,927 square feet

Bryn Mawr Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realty

2. Gladwyne, $4.8 million: 7 beds 11 baths 12,728 square feet

Gladwyne Zillow/Compass Realty

1. Gladwyne, $4.3 million: 5 beds 10 baths 11,436 square feet

Gladwyne Zillow/EXP Realty

