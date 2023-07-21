Rapper Gillie Da Kid's Son YNG Cheese Killed In Philly Shooting: Police

It happened on the 5800 block of Mascher Street around 8:30 p.m., the department told Daily Voice. YNG Cheese, whose real name is Devin Spady, was shot once in the back, police said.

A 28-year-old man was also shot twice in the right leg and a 31-year-old man was hit once in the hip, they added.

All three victims were rushed to Einstein Hospital where Spady, of Wyncote, was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m., the department said. The other two were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, no weapons recovered, and no motive gleaned as of Friday morning, police said. A suspect is described vaguely as a "light complexion black or Hispanic male" with a black mask and a white jacket.

Multiple outlets including the Philadelphia Inquirer have identified Spady as the son of Philly rapper Gillie da Kid. The 25-year-old's Instagram shows he was a father and aspiring rapper, and the music video for his song "DIFFERENCE" on YouTube has garnered over 155,000 views since its 2018 upload.

In the comments for his latest single posted to Instagram, "MACC N CHEESE," the rapper's followers paid tribute Friday morning.

"Genocide in our generation," wrote one.

"RIP Cheese, he was a good rapper too, he could have made it," said another. "This makes me sick, Gillie such a good dude he didn't deserve this."

Wallo, the co-host of Gillie's podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," also posted a tribute in the young rapper's honor.

Gillie da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard according to the Inquirer, has not addressed the incident on his Twitter or Instagram as of Friday morning.

