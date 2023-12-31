Pregnant Woman, 36, Killed In Lower Merion Pedestrian Crash

The striking vehicle hit two parked cars and the five pedestrians at W. Rock Hill Road near Bryn Mawr Avenue around 2:45 p.m. in Lower Merion, police said. A physical altercation ensued following the crash.

The 36-year-old woman and her unborn child died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, police said. The four other pedestrians are being treated for their injuries at an area hospital.

W. Rock Hill Road was closed for approximately five hours during this incident.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.