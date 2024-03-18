Police were called to North Washington St. and Union Alley around 8:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, borough police wrote in a release. Officers said they arrived to find multiple shell casings on the ground and a small amount of blood.

Minutes later, the unnamed victim was checked into Pottstown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of the face, the release says. They were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Detectives have processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pottstown Police Department's Detective Division at 610-970-6574.

