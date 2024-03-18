Mostly Cloudy 49°

Pottstown Shooting: 1 Person In Critical Condition

One person is seriously wounded after shots rang out in Pottstown on Sunday night, March 17, authorities say. 

North Washington St and Union Alley; Pottstown police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pottstown Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Police were called to North Washington St. and Union Alley around 8:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, borough police wrote in a release. Officers said they arrived to find multiple shell casings on the ground and a small amount of blood. 

Minutes later, the unnamed victim was checked into Pottstown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of the face, the release says. They were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. 

Detectives have processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pottstown Police Department's Detective Division at 610-970-6574. 

