Pottstown Man Stole From Ambulance Service While Serving As Chief Of Operations: Police

Garry Roy Schmoltze Sr., was being held on $5,000 unsecured bail in connection with the alleged thefts, which came to light by members of the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service in July 2022, the Douglass Township Police Department said.

Schmoltze served as the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service's chief of operations from 2009 to 2022, police said.

"In July of 2022, it was discovered by the organization that potential thefts and unauthorized purchases were being made by Schmoltze spanning over the course of years," the DTPD said.

Schmoltze was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking F-3, one count of receiving stolen property F-3, two counts of access device fraud F-3, twenty counts of access device fraud M-1, forty-one counts of access device fraud M-2 and one count of deceptive or fraudulent business practices F-3.

GACAS is a private, non-profit service provider of Douglass Township and surrounding communities.

