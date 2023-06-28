Pottstown Dad Shoots And Kills Mom's Boyfriend In Child Custody Exchange: DA

It happened on the 500 block of May Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Morgan was handing over his 12-year-old daughter to her mom at the scheduled pickup time when he got into an argument with the mother's longtime boyfriend, 38-year-old Derek Mayo, investigators believe.

A verbal argument ensued in the street before Morgan took out a firearm and shot Mayo once in the chest, authorities claim.

Mayo, of Parkesburg, was rushed to Pottstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the DA's Office said. At his autopsy on Wednesday, June 28, the county Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide by gunshot.

Morgan was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and related counts. He was remanded to the county lockup as bail is not available for homicide suspects.

Police said they found five firearms in a search of Morgan's home, "all of which were legally owned(.)"

