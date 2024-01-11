Potential Measles Exposure In Montgomery County: Health Officials

There are currently eight confirmed cases of measles in Philadelphia, and while there are no known cases in Montco, the Office of Public Health says residents may have been exposed at two times and locations:

Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care-Meadowbrook, 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook on Jan. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, Jan. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

OPH recommends anyone who might have been exposed to self-quarantine for 21 days. People who have not gotten two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination (MMR) should speak with their healthcare provider about getting fully vaccinated, officials said.

The announcement comes exactly a week after Philadelphia officials warned of five possible measles exposures.

“Children under 12 months and adults and children who are immunocompromised remain vulnerable to measles but are generally protected because of the wall of immunity created by high community vaccination levels,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has said.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of measles that have spread to vulnerable individuals including young children due to people declining vaccination and also failing to adhere to quarantine recommendations."

Those who are immune include:

People born before 1957

People who have already had the measles before

People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, like MMR, and are not immunocompromised.

If you were in one of the exposure sites and are not immune, officials say to contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don't feel well. Monitor yourself or your child for symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes, or pinkeye.

