Popular Wyncote Rapper YNG Cheese, Son Of Hip-Hop Artist, Dies In Philly Shooting

YNG Cheese, whose real name is Devin Spady and whose father is hip-hop artist Gillie Da King, formerly Gillie Da Kid, died when he was shot in the back on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in Olney, on Thursday, July 20, Philadelphia police said.

Spady was taken to Einstein Hospital by police, where he died at 8:39 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot to the left hip. Both other victims were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, however, police are seeking a Black or Latino man with light complexion, wearing a black mask, and white jacket.

Services will be held at The Met on Monday, July 24, with viewing at 11 a.m. and a service to follow. Interment will be at Westminster Cemetery, in Bala Cynwyd.

