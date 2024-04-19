Police Video Shows Suspect In Philadelphia Babysitter's Shooting: Authorities

The victim was shot in the abdomen and the arm while answering the door at the Cliveden Park Apartments, 262 E. Cliveden Street, PPD Chief Inspector Scott Small has said.

Two young children aged 5 and 7 were sleeping in the living room at the time, according to investigators.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

In a new video released by police Friday, April 19, the suspect is seen approaching the apartment from a parking lot.

He was wearing a dark balaclava mask, blue surgical gloves, a dark grey jacket, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes with white, reflective logos. Police said he fled as a passenger in a black sedan that turned right onto Musgrave Street from Cliveden Street.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to the PPD website.

