Overcast 50°

SHARE

Police Video Shows Suspect In Philadelphia Babysitter's Shooting: Authorities

Investigators have released new footage from the shooting of a 16-year-old babysitter at a Philadelphia apartment complex late on Monday night, April 15. 

Suspected Cliveden Park Apartments shooter&nbsp;

Suspected Cliveden Park Apartments shooter 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The victim was shot in the abdomen and the arm while answering the door at the Cliveden Park Apartments, 262 E. Cliveden Street, PPD Chief Inspector Scott Small has said. 

Two young children aged 5 and 7 were sleeping in the living room at the time, according to investigators. 

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. 

In a new video released by police Friday, April 19, the suspect is seen approaching the apartment from a parking lot.

He was wearing a dark balaclava mask, blue surgical gloves, a dark grey jacket, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes with white, reflective logos. Police said he fled as a passenger in a black sedan that turned right onto Musgrave Street from Cliveden Street. 

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to the PPD website. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE