Police Shoot, Kill Dog Mauling Man In Philadelphia: Authorities

PPD said an officer was patrolling near Fairmount Avenue and Union Street when a passerby told him there were "loose dogs" down the road.

The officer found three pit bulls and a cane corso attacking a 53-year-old man, police said. He "attempted to use his siren to distract the dogs, but they continued their attack," the department said.

That's when police say the officer got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the dogs, killing the cane corso. The pit bulls ran away, police said.

The 53-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by Philadelphia Fire Department and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations. His body camera "was not activated during this incident," they added.

