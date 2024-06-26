Police Officer Shoots, Kills 'Vicious' Pitbull In West Philadelphia: Officials

It's at least the fifth PPD shooting of an aggressive dog since April.

Authorities said two police officers were called to the 6100 block of West Colombia Avenue on Monday afternoon, June 24 for a report of a "vicious dog."

At the scene, a witness flagged them down and pointed out the "aggressive animal," PPD said in a release.

When one of the officers approached the sidewalk, officials said the dog charged at him. The officer shot the dog multiple times and it fled before dying behind a nearby property, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for the dog's owner.

The officer who fired his gun is a 39-year-old with six years in the department, and has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations, PPD said.

Four similar incidents have been reported since April:

