Michael Anthony Pembleton was headed south on Broad Street when his ATV hit the passenger side of a Subaru near Westmoreland Street, PPD said.

Pembleton, 35, was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead around 9 p.m., city police said.

The driver of the Subaru remained on the scene and no arrests have been made, officials said. An investigation is underway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.