WINNER: $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Montco

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The Mega Millions ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on West Germantown Pike in Norristown, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

