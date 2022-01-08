Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

WINNER: $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Montco

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven is located at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown
7-Eleven is located at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The Mega Millions ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on West Germantown Pike in Norristown, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.