A series of recent vehicle break-ins are under investigation in Collegeville.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, following the incidents.

Authorities shared the footage to social media. Authorities did not say where the incidents occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Collegeville police at (610) 489-9332.

(2nd Video) The Collegeville Police Department is investigating recent break-in’s of unlocked vehicles that occurred... Posted by Collegeville Borough Police Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

