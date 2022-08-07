Victim In Triple Lansdale Shooting Was Also Shot In June: Report

One of three victims wounded in a shooting in Lansdale Thursday, July 7, was previously shot in June, NorthPennNow reports.

Nasir Miller, 19, of Hatfield Township, Malicahi Swindell, 21, and Samir Harris, 18, both of Philadelphia, ran from the unit block of West Mt. Vernon Street with gunshot wounds before collapsing on a nearby street around 9:50 p.m., the outlet says.

The men were rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to Philadelphia trauma centers, and are expected to survive.

Miller has been through this before as a victim of the June 6 shooting on West Fifth Street, according to NorthPennNow. Investigators believe the victims were targeted.

Click here for more from NorthPennNow.

