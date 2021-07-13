Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Police & Fire

UPDATE: MontCo Child Who Fell From Window Sill Landed Inside Home

Nicole Acosta
Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale
Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale Photo Credit: Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale/Facebook

A child who fell from a window sill Monday evening landed on the floor of a home and did not fall outside, local police confirmed Tuesday.

A previous version of this story said a baby fell from a second-story window according to Emergency Dispatch Services, however, Hatfield police chief William Tierney later confirmed there was no major fall involved.

EMS was dispatched to a home at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child-conscious, emergency dispatchers said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to the scene but declined due to weather.

