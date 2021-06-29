UPDATE: Missing Abington Twp. Man Found Safe

Police in Montgomery County confirmed Tuesday that a man missing out of Abington Township since June 18 was found safe.

Daniel Wright, 22, was found to be safe and in good health, Abington Township police announced on Facebook.

"It was suggested that he contact his family members, who were concerned for his welfare," police said.

Wright was located with the assistance of the PA State Police and Upper Macungie Police Departments.

