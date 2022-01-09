Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen In Car With Maryland Plates: Pennsylvania State Police

Two Shot In Wyncote Parking Lot: Police
Two Shot In Wyncote Parking Lot: Police

Nicole Acosta
Cheltenham police
Cheltenham police Photo Credit: Cheltenham Township Police Department (Facebook)

Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment complex early Thursday, Sept. 1, authorities said.

Officers responding to the parking lot of an apartment complex at 8470 Limekiln Pike in Wyncote found two gunshot victims around 2:20 a.m., Cheltenham Township police said.

The unidentified victims were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions remain unknown.

"This appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the public," police said in a statement.

It was not immediately known whether any charges had been filed.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600 or at PoliceTips@cheltenham-township.org.

