Two PA Cash 5 Lottery Winners Split $1 Million Jackpot

A pair of Pennsylvania Cash 5 Lottery players will split a $1,082,698 jackpot, state officials said.

Two lucky tickets matched all five balls drawn for the Tuesday, Oct. 4 drawing. Each winning ticket is worth $541,349.

The winning numbers were: 4-12-19-33-41.

The lucky tickets were sold at the following locations:

Montgomery County: Hatfield Market is located at 304 Union St. in Hatfield

Philadelphia: ACME Markets is located at 8200 Roosevelt Boulevard

Each retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

