Two Hospitalized In Lansdale Ambulance Crash

Two people were hospitalized in a crash involving an ambulance in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The Fairmount Fire Department ambulance was responding to a report of a medical emergency around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Lansdale Police Department.

On its way, it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of East Fourth and Ridge Streets, police said.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lansdale Police Department.

