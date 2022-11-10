Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: $100K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Walmart In Central Pennsylvania
Police & Fire

Two Hospitalized In Lansdale Ambulance Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
VMSC EMS
VMSC EMS Photo Credit: Facebook/VMSC Emergency Medical Services

Two people were hospitalized in a crash involving an ambulance in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The Fairmount Fire Department ambulance was responding to a report of a medical emergency around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Lansdale Police Department.

On its way, it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of East Fourth and Ridge Streets, police said.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lansdale Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.