Police & Fire

Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo

Nicole Acosta
Jonathan Heffren (left), Michael Lavelle (top right), and Marrissa Roman.
Jonathan Heffren (left), Michael Lavelle (top right), and Marrissa Roman. Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said.

Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.

Officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a home on Providence Forge Road in Upper Providence Township, where they found Martin just before 8:30 p.m. on May 16.

She was resuscitated at the scene by officers but died three days later at Phoenixville Hospital.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

