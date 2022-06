A tree fell into a house in Norristown Tuesday, June 7, authorities said.

City rescue crews were called to the 300 block of East Marshall Street after receiving a report of a trapped resident, the Norristown Fire Department said.

The house's ceiling was damaged, according to photos taken at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if there were any serious injuries.

