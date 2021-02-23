Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

'TRAGIC': Boy In Custody For Double Lansdale Elementary School Stabbing

Nicole Acosta
Oak Park Elementary School
Oak Park Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A boy was in police custody on accusations he stabbed two teens at a Montgomery County elementary school Monday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred during after-school hours and was not related to any school activity, and no students were in the building at the time, according to a statement from North Penn School District officials.

Officers arrived at Oak Park Elementary School on Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township where two teens, ages 13 and 15, had been stabbed on the playground around 5:20 p.m., local police said.

The teens were taken by Volunteer Medical Service Corps (VMSC) to Lehigh Valley Hospital with multiple stab wounds, police said. Their conditions were unknown, authorities said.

A "male minor" was in custody and his identity was being withheld, police said.

"Tragic events such as this are always upsetting," North Penn schools said.

"I want to assure you that the safety of the Oak Park community is our number one priority. Thank you to our local police and NPSD security who responded swiftly to this evening’s events."

