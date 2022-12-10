Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports.

Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.

The dog's owner, who was only identified as a Towamencin resident, was cited when he returned to the car with his groceries. The dog did not suffer lasting harm.

