Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A Montgomery County man will pay $100 for leaving his dog alone in a hot car.
A Montgomery County man will pay $100 for leaving his dog alone in a hot car. Photo Credit: Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. 

Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running. 

The dog's owner, who was only identified as a Towamencin resident, was cited when he returned to the car with his groceries. The dog did not suffer lasting harm. 

Click here for the full story from North Penn Now. 

