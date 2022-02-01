Contact Us
Thief In Backwards Backpack Robs Westfield Wheaton Mall Jewelry Store At Gunpoint: Police

Detectives are looking to the public to help identify the two men -- including one who had a backpack on backward -- who robbed a jewelry store at the Westfield Wheaton Mall at gunpoint.
One of the suspects walked directly to a specific jewelry display case in Grand Jewelers, broke the glass top of the display with a screwdriver, and removed a tray of jewelry around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, Montgomery County police said.

The other suspect stayed by the entrance of the store and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the employees

One of the suspects was carrying a green and yellow backpack and wearing a black hooded jacket, dark grey Helly Hansen pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

The other suspect was wearing black clothing and white and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding these two suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

