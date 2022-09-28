Teens Carjack 82-Year-Old Willow Grove Mall Shopper, Steal Gift He Bought His Wife, Police Say

Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for two suspects who they say attacked and robbed an elderly man before stealing his car outside the Willow Grove Park Mall on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 82-year-old man was walking through the parking lot towards his truck around 8:15 p.m. when two teen boys approached him from behind, Abington Township police said.

That's when one of the suspects struck the victim in the back of his head with a "hard object," police said. They allegedly forced the man to the ground and told him, "This is a hold up- give us all your money.”

The teens then stole a gift that the man had just bought for his wife, as well as the keys to his red 2008 Ford Ranger, authorities said.

The pair fled the scene in the victim's two-door pickup truck with a ladder rack in the bed and the Pennsylvania license plate number: YVG3700.

Police say the truck has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department at (267)536-1100 or Detective Jeff Anderson at (267)536-1102.

