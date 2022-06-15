Teen Trio Wanted For Trying To Steal Women's Purses Outside King Of Prussia Mall: PD

Police are seeking the public's help locating three teenage suspects accused of trying to steal two women's purses outside the King of Prussia Mall on Monday, June 13.

Officers were called to the Primark store parking lot after a woman told them she was getting into her car when a man approached her and attempted to steal her purse around 9 p.m., Upper Merion police said.

After failing to steal the handbag, the man fled in a red car with two other men inside, the woman told police.

While the officer was still on the scene, a second woman claimed a man also tried to steal her purse in the parking lot near the Neiman Marcus store, they said.

The same car drove past her, and one of the passengers reached out and tried to grab her purse, police said. She was able to hold onto her purse and the vehicle then fled the area.

Police were able to identify the car through video surveillance as a 2010 Toyota Corolla that had been stolen earlier that day during a strong arm robbery in Philadelphia, they said.

The vehicle has a PA license plate number of KBD4716, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (610) 265-3232.

