Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Bill Cosby Accused Of Sexual Assault In NJ According To Newly Filed Lawsuit
Police & Fire

Teen Hurt In Pottstown Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Pottstown police
Pottstown police Photo Credit: Pottstown Police Department

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Pottstown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the 100 block of North Evans Street around 3:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the buttocks, according to Pottstown police.

The unnamed teen was rushed to an area hospital, authorities said. 

His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators were told that two groups of teenage boys were involved in a fight at Beech Street and North Evans Street when one of the boys pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, according to police.

One shot hit a parked car and the other round struck the teenage boy.

Police also recovered two .22 caliber empty shell casings from the scene, they said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 610-970-6570.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.