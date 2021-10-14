Teen Hurt In Pottstown Shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Pottstown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the 100 block of North Evans Street around 3:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the buttocks, according to Pottstown police.

The unnamed teen was rushed to an area hospital, authorities said.

His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators were told that two groups of teenage boys were involved in a fight at Beech Street and North Evans Street when one of the boys pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, according to police.

One shot hit a parked car and the other round struck the teenage boy.

Police also recovered two .22 caliber empty shell casings from the scene, they said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 610-970-6570.

